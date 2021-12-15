Nor-Shipping to bring industry world together in April 2022

Nor-Shipping 2022 will now take place from 4-7 April. After the difficult decision to cancel its scheduled January exhibition and event programme, Your Arena for Ocean Solutions will now gather the global maritime and ocean industries in Oslo and Lillestrøm in the spring. The rescheduled date will allow for freer international travel, less social distancing, and a more vibrant networking, knowledge sharing and business platform.

Face-to-face with the future

“It gives me great pleasure to confirm this date and inform the industry that, although we’ve been delayed, they won’t have to wait too long to gather again!” comments Sidsel Norvik, Director, Nor-Shipping. “It was obviously disappointing to postpone the January programme, but the power of Nor-Shipping lies in its ability to bring diverse stakeholders face-to-face, build relationships, share solutions, inspire one another, and do business. That would have been impossible under the current Omicron restrictions.

“This move allows authorities here, and abroad, to control the situation, while also shifting our activity to a time of the year when infection rates are naturally lower. Good things come to those who wait… and we believe the energy and enthusiasm that will be released when we finally come together again will be electric. This is something the industry can really look forward to.”

Positive focus

Exhibitors and ticket holders that have made bookings will have them seamlessly transferred to the new date, while a revamped activity programme – including the prestigious Ocean Leadership Conference and innovative Blue Talks – is currently being finalised. The last Nor-Shipping in 2019 brought around 900 exhibiting companies and 50,000 international decision makers to Norway to connect, collaborate and do deals.

“Nor-Shipping is such an important staple of the industry event calendar,” says Erlend Prytz, CEO of Norwegian Maritime Exporters, which operates the largest national pavilion at Nor-Shipping. “It would have been a huge shame if it disappeared from the schedule this year, so this date – and the hope that coronavirus will be less of an issue in the spring – gives us something very positive to work towards with our members. I know they’re eager to engage with the international community again, as am I, so it’ll be all systems go in April!”

Re-connect, renew, revitalise

Alongside the activities based in and around Nor-Shipping’s 22,000 sq m exhibition facilities in Lillestrøm, a range of networking and knowledge events will take place in Oslo City Centre. One of the highlights will be the After Work at Aker Brygge initiative, where the industry gathers after office hours to mingle, connect and enjoy an informal atmosphere at venues clustered in one of Oslo’s prime social hot spots.

The week will also see a host of unique partner events, the Nor-Shipping Awards, and targeted activities to ensure optimal networking and ocean business opportunities.

Source: Nor-Shipping