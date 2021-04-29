Nor-Shipping’s online talk show announces first guests with DNB and DNV CEOs

The Today Show by Nor-Shipping, the new maritime and ocean industries online talk show, has revealed its first guests, with DNB CEO Kjerstin Braathen and DNV counterpart Remi Eriksen heading to the studio for a high level “Power Players” discussion.

The digital TV show, broadcasting as part of Nor-Shipping’s recently unveiled Ocean Now initiative, will air on 1 June and is free to watch upon registration. Pia Melling of autonomous shipping firm Massterly is hosting proceedings, overseeing a unique format that will mix knowledge sharing, showcasing commercial opportunity, and entertainment from some familiar industry faces.

Global reach

Ocean Now is a new hybrid initiative conceived to support the industry in the run up to the next Nor-Shipping, which, due to the pandemic, has been moved from its original June 2021 date to January 10-13 2021.

The Today Show by Nor-Shipping is the headline activity on Ocean Now’s first day, with day two revolving around the Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Blue Talks – Fuelling the Future conference. In addition, specially curated content, online events and build-up to Nor-Shipping 2022 will fill a lively schedule tailored to deliver value to ‘Your Arena for Ocean Solutions’ global audience.

High calibre content

“Kjerstin Braathen and Remi Eriksen are two of the undisputed global leaders in their fields of finance and classification,” comments Per Martin Tanggaard. “As such, their participation both demonstrates the industry’s interest in this concept and gives a tantalising glimpse of what viewers can expect in terms of the calibre of content we have in store.

“They can offer uniquely informed insights into hot ocean topics, helping the industry make sense of current developments and formulate the strategies to navigate what awaits on the horizon. We’re genuinely excited to have Kjerstin and Remi onboard and can’t wait to reveal more guests in the run-up to the Today Show by Nor-Shipping.”

Tuning into opportunity

The two CEOs will take part in the Power Players panel discussion. This segment, which will focus on Nor-Shipping 2022’s main theme of #ACTION, will deliver intelligence on financing shipping’s green shift, including the development of industry incentives, the roles of banks and class, and accelerating the transition through stakeholder collaboration.

Further programme features will touch on subjects as far ranging as crew changes, in-depth market reports, the post corona landscape, one-to-one interviews, and much more. The show will beam from Skuld’s rooftop terrace at its Oslo headquarters.

“There’s plenty going on in Ocean Now to provide value, entertainment and insights for a broad range of stakeholders,” concludes Tanggaard. “We believe this will be an excellent way to help the industry identify and access opportunity, while really building excitement for the long-awaited face-to-face gathering at our ‘winter wonderland’ edition of Nor-Shipping next year.”

The Today Show by Nor-Shipping is free to access with viewers simply completing an online registration form. More details relating to Ocean Now are available at https://www.nor-shipping.com/ocean-now/

Source: Nor-Shipping