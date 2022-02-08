Nord Stream 2021 gas exports reach 59.2bln cubic metres

Recent News

  

Natural gas exports from Russia to Germany via the existing Nord Stream pipeline reached 59.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2021, the operating company said on Monday, in line with record volumes transported in 2020.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline built almost parallel with Nord Stream on the bed of the Baltic Sea is awaiting regulatory approval from Germany and the European Union.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman)

