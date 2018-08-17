NORDEN adopts SEDNA as the organization’s system of record for transaction management

Danish dry cargo and product tanker operator NORDEN announced the selection of SEDNA as a new platform for transaction management and team collaboration. NORDEN will use SEDNA across its business, replacing email as the default mode of communication for teams, and forming a key part the company’s business strategy of ‘Focus & Simplicity’.

With an owned and chartered fleet of over 300 dry cargo and tanker vessels, NORDEN is the latest in a line of businesses in the shipping industry to adopt SEDNA’s software.

This reflects a growing awareness of the latent efficiencies hidden in email workflows throughout the industry. As NORDEN develops its business to create value in the dry cargo and tanker markets – both challenging sectors with relatively small margins – a strong focus on costs and efficiency is crucial.

Although most email in shipping is used by teams, the software used to process it – such as Outlook or Gmail – is typically designed for individuals. This means that many professionals spend large amounts of time tagging and filing emails – up to two hours a day in some instances. SEDNA replaces the need to file or archive emails, with instant search functionality, unlimited archiving, programmability and automated tagging. According to Sture Freudenreich, Head of IT at NORDEN, SEDNA will allow the company to establish new, streamlined processes to manage transactions.

“Switching to SEDNA gives us the chance to re-examine our workflows and potentially save hours every day in team collaboration. The system is in line with our ‘Focus & Simplicity’ strategy, that will help us unlock valuable resources to develop and grow our business. The SEDNA team’s responsiveness and ability to help prepare our users has been invaluable in planning a smooth rollout, which will happen end of August.”

Bill Dobie, CEO of SEDNA said:

“So often when we’re looking for efficiencies in the maritime space we focus on shipboard efficiencies. This ignores inefficiencies hiding in plain sight in the offices of ship owners, brokers, charterers, and traders, where there are potentially hours of time – and consequently millions of dollars – being spent on tasks that only exist because the software we’re using is not fit for purpose. However, NORDEN is part of a growing wave of companies who’ve realized this, and are taking action.”

At NORDEN, SEDNA is used by teams across its Dry Operator, Dry Owner, and Tankers business units along with support functions such as Fuel Efficiency, Technical, and IT​.

SEDNA is a proven solution that has already powered over 100 million messages and is being used by some of the leading names in shipping, including Glencore, Seaspan, Sturrock Grindrod and Monson Agencies Australia. 2017 also saw SEDNA deliver a 122% increase in its customers and a 186% increase in its contracted ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue).

Source: SEDNA