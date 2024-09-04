NORDEN closes acquisition of Norlat Shipping

NORDEN has closed the acquisition of Nordic dry bulk operator Norlat Shipping.

“We are delighted to have received the green light for the acquisition last week and with the closing of the acquisition today we look forward to welcoming the Norlat Shipping team and customers,” says NORDEN CEO Jan Rindbo. “Norlat is a skilled niche operator and a great addition to our growing projects and parcelling activities, allowing us to offer our customers fully flexible solutions, as a global provider of ocean-based freight services for bulk and project cargo of all sizes.”

Norlat Shipping specialises in the shipment of forest products and other bulk commodities, with main trading routes from Northern Europe to North Africa and North America. Norlat’s offices in Norway and Stockholm, Sweden join the growing NORDEN global office network servicing customers across the world.

The acquisition sum is undisclosed and will not affect NORDEN’s guidance for full-year 2024.

Source: NORDEN