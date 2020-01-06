NORDEN continues fleet optimisation

NORDEN has sold 1 Handysize tanker, which was delivered to her new owners in late November 2019. On the back of this sale, the company purchased 2 MR tankers, which were delivered in end-December 2019.

With an ambition to continuously optimise the company’s owned fleet portfolio, NORDEN continues to be active within the sale and purchase of vessels. Add to this the positive outlook for tankers, where NORDEN expects a continued strong market well into 2020 as refineries increase production to deliver the compliant fuels necessary for the IMO 2020 global sulphur regulation.

“We are driven by the opportunities we see in the market,” says CEO Jan Rindbo of the continued sale and purchase activity, and adds, “In order to remain an agile and trading oriented company, it is vital to continuously optimise our fleet.”

NORDEN operates 59 tankers through the Norient Product Pool consisting of 23 owned vessels, 23 chartered vessels and 13 commercially managed vessels.

Source: Norden