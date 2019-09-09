NORDEN establishes targeted decarbonisation role

NORDEN has established a new, dedicated decarbonisation position to drive NORDEN’s decarbonisation efforts and meet the company’s ambitious emission reduction targets. The new role will accelerate NORDEN’s development of CO2 neutral transportation to customers and gather contributions throughout the organisation into a united and efficient effort.

NORDEN is committed to taking a leading role in the decarbonisation agenda for the shipping industry in order to meet the ambitious target set by UN’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to at least halve the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“We want to further intensify our efforts to drive the shipping industry towards a cleaner future and offer our customers CO2 neutral transportation. We have come a long way by increasing our fuel efficiency, but it is initiatives such as testing new CO2 neutral fuel, that is needed in order to meet the targets set out, ” says CEO Jan Rindbo referring to the world’s first test voyage on a large ocean going vessel powered 100% by CO2 neutral biofuel, which NORDEN has undertaken.

The role will be led by Henrik Røjel, who comes from a position as Senior Performance Manager in the company’s Fuel Efficiency team, which he has helped establish. The position will see him drive the company’s decarbonisation agenda, to accelerate efforts in developing CO2 neutral transportation to customers and to ensure all initiatives on decarbonisation are coordinated and prioritised.

“My ambition is to truly work to make a difference,” says Henrik Røjel of his new role. “I look forward to drawing on the vast knowledge and experience in the entire NORDEN organisation and to take NORDEN forward, working with the industry to create real, lasting results.”

The decarbonisation efforts are focused on short and medium-term projects and will continue to draw on expertise from around the organisation.

Source: NORDEN