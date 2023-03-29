NORDEN : partner with Spar Shipping on use of biofuel

Together with shipowner Spar Shipping AS, NORDEN recently bunkered approximately 1100 tonnes of biofuel at GoodFuels in Rotterdam used on two voyages bound for Asia and Africa respectively.

The bunkering of 1100 tonnes of biofuel is the first biofuel bunkering by NORDEN on chartered vessels, marking an important milestone in our commitment to offer greener shipping solutions to our customers.

Henrik Røjel, Head of Decarbonisation & Climate Solutions at NORDEN, said: “At NORDEN, we consider biofuel a key transition fuel on our journey to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and we are therefore pleased that a shipowner like Spar Shipping is equally keen to partner with us in accelerating the usage of biofuel in the maritime industry to the benefit of our customers and society at large.”

The advantage of biofuel, over other low carbon fuels, is that it can be used onboard vessels without any type of modification to the current engine design, thereby minimising risk for shipowners who are ready to take the step into using biofuel.

Jarle Ellefsen, CEO of Spar Shipping AS, said: “For Spar Shipping AS it is very much a question of being able to facilitate the use of sustainable biofuel onboard the vessels, to gain experience and to push the comfort zone in a deliberate manner. It is very much greenfield work, and it is in our interest to participate to create a well-functioning market for sustainable biofuel where both availability and low cost is addressed through economies of scale. What is not affordable is not sustainable either. To this end, we are all influencers these days.”

Source: NORDEN A/S