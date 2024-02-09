NORDEN reports annual result of USD 400 million for 2023 and continues to return cash to shareholders

NORDEN reports an annual result of USD 400 million (approx. DKK 2,760 million). For the fourth quarter of 2023 net profit amounted to USD 43 million (approx. DKK 297 million).

NORDEN CEO, Jan Rindbo, comments:

“In 2023, NORDEN generated a profit of USD 400 million and a return on invested capital of 32%, making it the fifth best result in the history of the company. At the same time, we returned USD 436 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share buy-backs. While we have delivered solid financial performance throughout the year, we have at the same time executed well on the strategic agenda by expanding our business offering to our customers with Capesize operations, successfully integrated the acquired Projects & Parcelling activities and accelerated our decarbonisation initiatives, including a reduction in our emissions (EEOI) by 9% Y/Y.

Today NORDEN stands as a global provider of ocean-based freight services within dry and liquid bulk as well as project cargo of all sizes, with integrated port logistics and decarbonised solutions to our customers, based on an agile and flexible business model.

