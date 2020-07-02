Nordic American Tankers Limite: Potential US sanctions involving tankers trading on Iran & Venezuela

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

We receive questions about potential US sanctions involving tankers trading on Iran & Venezuela. What would this mean for NAT?

Earlier this week there was an article in the international press, to the effect that the US Treasury is considering to expand its list of tankers under sanctions from 80 to 130 vessels. If implemented, such a level of tonnage restrictions has the potential of tightening the balance between supply and demand of tankers.

As we mentioned in our press release of June 18, NAT is always complying with sanctions imposed by the US in all parts of the world.

