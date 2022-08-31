Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) – Report June 30, 2022 (Second quarter 2022) – an unbroken string of 100 quarters of dividend payments. Ship values and rates are up.

HIGHLIGHTS:

1.The average time charter equivalent (tce) for our fleet during the second quarter of 2022 came in at $20,080 per day per ship, which is a substantial improvement compared with the first quarter of $8,870 per day per vessel. the third quarter has started at an even stronger pace. this obviously bodes well for our suezmax tankers.

2.As this year has shown, energy security is at the top of the global agenda. more oil is clearly needed. given the geopolitical realities, oil will have to be transported over longer distances than in the past. this is positve for our fleet of suezmax tankers, which offer flexibility in the marketplace.

3.The orderbook for new suezmax tankers scheduled to join the global fleet currently stands at only 13 ships (2% of the world suezmax fleet). this is a historic low by any measure, and major shipyards have limited capacity to deliver more suezmax tankers before 2026. nat has 20 one million barrel suezmax vessels on the water. our fleet is in an excellent position to reap the benefits of a tight market.

4.Adjusted ebitda for the second quarter improved significantly and came in with a positive $14.2 million. this compares with an ebitda of -$7.7 million in the first quarter of the year. we recorded a net loss of -$4.0 million or an eps of -$0.02 for the second quarter 2022 compared to the first quarter, which saw a net loss of -$27 million and an eps of -$0.14.

5.Our dividend payment for the second quarter is our one hundreth quarterly payout to our shareholders. we are proud of this achievement, a record that is unmatched by any other public tanker company. in aggregate, more than

$49 per share have been distributed over the years. the dividend number 100 will be 3 cent ($ 0.03) per share and will be payable on october 12, 2022 to shareholders on record as of september 15, 2022. nat is a dividend-driven company, and with improved earnings, higher dividends can be expected.

6.Nat has one of the lowest debt levels among publicly listed tanker companies. 15 of our ships are financed through a cooperation with a financial institution in dallas, texas, where the current gross borrowing is about usd 10 mill per ship. at the time of this report there are 20 vessels in the nat fleet. separate financial arrangements are in place for the other 5 vessels. the value of the nat fleet has increased strongly in the recent past.

7.The first of our recent newbuildings was delivered on may 14th and our second newbuilding was delivered on june 30, 2022. both vessels have commenced six-year time charter contracts, ensuring earnings, cashflow and financial stability.

8.The sale of our last 2002-built suezmax took place in july at a price of about

$16 million. the proceeds from the sale were used to pay down debt.

9.Financial information for the second quarter of 2022 and for other periods is included later in this report.

Our Fleet

As per June 30, 2022 our fleet consisted of 21 well maintained Suezmax tankers with a cargo lifting capacity of 1 million barrels of oil each. We only have Suezmaxes in our fleet. After the sale of “Nordic Moon” that was delivered to new owners in July, we have a fleet of 20 Suezmax tankers.

We take extra care to maintain our vessels to the highest standards for the safety of crew, cargo and the environment. The outcome of the inspections of our ships by oil companies (“vetting”) reflect the good quality and maintenance of our fleet.

The main operational challenges during the pandemic and now with the conflict in Ukraine have been related to crews and our work to safeguard our seafarers and our ships.

NAT has one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. In a capital intensive industry like ours, careful maintenance of our ships and the timing & financing of expansion are key elements to ensure both our financial stability and our commitment to paying cash dividends.

Results for the second quarter 2022

For the second quarter 2022 the net loss was -$4.0 million or an EPS of -$0.02. This is a marked improvement compared with the first quarter this year, were we recorded a net loss of -$27.0 million or an EPS of -$0.14. For the second quarter 2021, the net loss was -$28.7 million million or -$0.18 per share.

For detailed information about our statement of operations (P&L), balance sheet, cash flow and reconciliation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures, we refer to the tables on page 5 and 6 of this press release.

Financing

Our Net Debt (total liabilities less current assets) stood at $267.7 million, which equals $12.7 million per ship based on 21 vessels, as of June 30, 2022.

The details of our two financing arrangements are as follows;

1)The total outstanding balance to CLMG/Beal Bank (including current portion of the debt), was $172.1 million as of June 30, 2022. After the delivery of “Nordic Moon” to new owners in July, the total outstanding balance to CLMG/Beal Bank as of the date of this report is $155.2

million.

2)The 5 vessels financed through Ocean Yield has per June 30, 2022 a total outstanding balance of $187.8 million, including current portion of the debt. The full financing of the two newbuildings were drawn upon during the second quarter.

Current portion of long term debt is presented in our balance sheet with a total of $41.6 million net of transaction costs. This number includes $15.8 million for expected debt repayment associated with vessels held for sale, current portion of the long term debt related to CLMG/Beal Bank of $12.1 and

$13.7 million related to the Ocean Yield financing. Restricted cash of $15.1 million is related to deposits held for future Drydockings of our vessels, in accordance with our borrowing agreement with Beal Bank/CLMG.

As per June 30, 2022 we have utilized gross $19 million of the $60 million At-The-Market (“ATM”) registration dated February 14, 2022.

For the second quarter of 2022 a cash dividend of 3 cent ($0.03) per share has been declared. This is our consecutive quarterly dividend number 100. In a rising market for our vessels, a higher dividend can be expected.

Payment of the dividend will be on October 12, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022.

World Economy and the Tanker Market

Energy security is back on the agenda. Massive release of Strategic Oil Reserves has failed to build commercial oil stocks. Oil inventories in the world, both commercial and strategic will have to be rebuilt. With the current geopolitical realities, this oil will need to be sourced from further away and transported over longer distances. A key to solve these challenges is shipping, and our versatile and flexible Suezmax oil tankers are fit for this task.

On the supply side the world’s Suezmax fleet (excl. shuttle, product & Jones Act tankers) counted 562 vessels as of June 30, 2022, with only 13 vessels in order (2% of the world suezmax fleet). This is a historically low orderbook by any measure. Out of the 32 conventional Suzmax tankers scheduled for delivery this year, 27 has already been delivered and for the rest of 2022 we see 5 conventional Suezmax tankers for delivery. Only 7 suezmax tankers are scheduled to be delivered from the shipyards in 2023 and only one Suezmax is in the books for 2024.

In addition to this, shipyard capacity has been booked by bulk, gas and container ships, leaving very limited capacity to build additional Suezmax tankers with quality yards on this side of 2026. This is very good news for the long term market dynamics in our industry.

All of the above are good news for the short- and long term outlook for our tankers. It is our opinion that the improvement in the tanker markets will continue to accelerate going into this winter.

The supply of tanker tonnage is inelastic in the short-term. When there are too many ships in an area, rates tend to go down. When there is scarcity of ships, rates tend to go up. Short-term spot tanker rates may be expected to be volatile.

Corporate Governance/Conflict of Interests

It is vital to ensure that there is no conflict of interests among shareholders, management, affiliates and related parties. Interests must be aligned. From time to time in the shipping industry, we see that questionable transactions take place which are not in harmony with sound corporate governance principles, both as to transparency and related party aspects. We have zero tolerance for corruption.

Strategy Going Forward

The NAT strategy is built on expanding and maintaining a homogenous and top quality fleet, leveraging on our industry network and close customer relationships with major oil companies and oil traders.

We are a dividend company with the objective of having a strong balance sheet and low G&A costs, enabling us to distribute free cash flows to our shareholders.

In an improved market, higher dividends can be expected.

Our current fleet of 20 more or less identical vessels is a special feature of NAT that is particularly valuable to our customers.

NAT is firmly committed to protecting its underlying earnings and dividend potential. We shall safeguard and further strengthen this position in a deliberate, predictable and transparent way.

Source: Nordic American Tankers Limited