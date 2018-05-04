Nordic American Tankers Limited To Sell Two Older Tankers As Newbuildings Are About to Join its Fleet

For some time we have considered to adjust the size of the NAT fleet. Yesterday, we went into the tanker sale and purchase market with the view to selling two vessels, adjusting the fleet from 33 to 31 units. We expect that the sales will take place over the next couple of weeks. From a Far Eastern shipyard, we have 3 newbuildings joining our fleet in early July, end of August and end of October 2018 – 3 vessels in total. The adjustment of our fleet should be seen in this light.

The message described above will assist in retaining the flexibility of NAT going forward. Our solid vetting performance, i.e. inspections of the ships by the oil companies continue. We regard our customers together with our shareholders as the main constituencies of NAT. We can assure you that we will prioritize dividend payments as in the past. At the time of this message, there are optimistic views on the tanker market going forward.



Source: Nordic American Tankers Limited