Nordic American Tankers Limited: We are optimistic on tanker market prospects

Below is the dividend record of Nordic American Tankers over the years. You will see that the company has paid dividend ever since inception.Dividend is and will continue to be a priority in NAT. Following the 1Q18 period, the dividend will be $0.01 per share, payable on or about June 12, 2018 to shareholder on record May 24, 2018. The dividend for this quarter is simply a reflection of the tanker market during 1Q18, not satisfying. This is a risk management question. We wish to maximize our dividend payment all the time. We are optimistic on the tanker market going forward. Our quarterly report will be published on or about May 16, 2018.

NAT – Amount per share (USD) – as per payment date

1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Total year 2018 0,03 0,03 2017 0,20 0,20 0.15* 0,03 0,43 2016 0,43 0,43 0,25 0,26 1,37 2015 0,22 0,38 0,40 0,38 1,38 2014 0,12 0,23 0.25** 0,14 0,49 2013 0,16 0,16 0,16 0,16 0,64 2012 0,30 0,30 0,30 0.30 0,90 2011 0,25 0,30 0,30 0,30 1,15 2010 0,25 0,60 0,60 0,25 1,70 2009 0,87 0,88 0,50 0,10 2,35 2008 0,50 1,18 1,60 1,61 4,89 2007 1,00 1,24 1,17 0,40 3,81 2006 1,88 1,58 1,07 1,32 5,85 2005 1,62 1,15 0,84 0,60 4,21 2004 1,15 1,70 0,88 1,11 4,84 2003 0,63 1,27 0,78 0,37 3,05 2002 0,36 0,34 0,33 0,32 1,35 2001 1,41 1,19 0,72 0,55 3,87 2000 0,34 0,45 0,67 1,10 2,56 1999 0,32 0,35 0,35 0,36 1,38 1998 0,40 0,41 0,32 0,30 1,43 1997 0,30 0,30

* incl. distribution of NAO shares eqiv. to $0.05 per share

** incl. distribution of NAO shares eqiv. to $0.16 per share

Going forward, our objective is to be back on the historic dividend path.

Source: Nordic American Tankers Limited