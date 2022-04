Nordic American Tankers Ltd: An update on the employment of our Suezmax vessels

We have informed you earlier that political uncertainty normally creates strong markets for our vessels. There is now a solid momentum in the market.

We are currently securing spot contracts for a month or longer at rates above USD 50,000 a day. Our operating costs are about USD 8,000 per day per ship.

NAT has a large part of the fleet operating in the spot market.

Source: Nordic American Tankers Ltd