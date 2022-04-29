Nordic American Tankers Ltd Announces Delivery of newbuilding

We are pleased to inform that we will have an addition to our fleet delivered to us from Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The new Suezmax will delivered May 13, 2022 and it will commence on a time charter contract for six years to a first class company in the Sultanate of Oman in the Middle East. The contract will secure stable cash flow and provide return on capital.

It is always an objective for NAT to prioritize dividend payments.

The vessel is 157,000 deadweight tons and has a carrying capacity of about one million barrels of cargo.

Source: Nordic American Tankers Ltd.