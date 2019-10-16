Nordic American Tankers Ltd: Bonanza in the tanker market

We have previously commented on the tanker industry and the upswing for NAT. The balance in our market is tight, among other things reflected in the volatility of rates and the stock price.

Clarksons Platou, in New York, issued a report on NAT dated October 14, 2019. The full report is available on our website.

We also refer to our press releases on September 23, and October 7, 2019, in which we commented on the positive developments for NAT, published on www.nat.bm

We have a few weeks ago, spent one week in China and one week in Korea, important areas for the NAT tanker business.



Source: Nordic American Tankers Ltd.