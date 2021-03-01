Nordic American Tankers Ltd: Comments on the market – Founder, Chairman & CEO is buying stock again

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

We released our 2020 numbers last Friday, February 26, 2021. 2020 was a good year.

We achieved excellent results for three quarters, whilst the fourth quarter was weak.

At this time we clearly see a positive turn in the market for the NAT Suezmaxes. Last week we concluded a spot contract at about

USD 20,000 a day and another spot contract at about USD 15,000 a day. A week ago the comparable number was about USD 4,000 a day. Operating costs are covered at USD 8000/day.

I would also like to advise you that today I have bought 50,000 shares at USD 3.13.

My son, Alexander Hansson and I are among the largest shareholders of NAT.

Source: Nordic American Tankers Ltd