Nordic American Tankers Ltd.: Deal of the Year

Nordic American Tankers Ltd finalized its recapitalization program over a year ago, by concluding a $306 million Senior Secured Credit Agreement on February 12, 2019 with Beal Bank of Dallas, Texas, the only mortgage lender to NAT.

The Marine Money Magazine is hosting the single most important annual ship financing event, Marine Money Week in New York. The Magazine has now awarded the NAT financing transaction “the Editors Choice”, Deal of The Year for 2019.

We at NAT do things differently and we are indeed encouraged by such an Award.

Source: Nordic American Tankers Ltd.