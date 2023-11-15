Nordic American Tankers Ltd. – Most recent market fixtures for our ships

Below are the 6 most recent spot fixtures, showing the level of the market for our suezmax ships. All numbers are approximations.

Vessel fixed to International Oil Major for a voyage of more than 30 days. The Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) is about $40,000/day.

Vessel fixed to a Major Oil Trader for a voyage of more than 30 days. The TCE is about $75,000/day.

Vessel fixed to a European Oil Major for a voyage of more than 40 days. The TCE is about $50,000/day.

Vessel fixed to an International Oil Major for a voyage of about 35 days. The TCE is about $55,000/day.

Vessel fixed to an Oil Company for a short voyage of about 10 days. The TCE is about $65,000/day.

Vessel fixed to an Oil Company for a short voyage of about 10 days. The TCE is about $90,000/day.

The numbers above give a picture of the current market level.

The operating costs for our ships are about USD 9,000 per day.

Source: Nordic American Tankers Ltd.