Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Market improvements – Some recent contracts

The market improvement is clear:

8th July: Vessel fixed to Chinese interests for a voyage from Libya to China. Time Charter Equivalent(TCE) about USD 32,500 over 52 days.

7th July 2022: Vessel fixed to European interest for a voyage from Mediterranean to Singapore. The TCE is about USD 32,700 over 40 days.

5th July 2022: Vessel fixed to a major for a voyage from South America to US East Coast. TCE about USD 51,000 over 20 days.

29th June 2022: A vessel fixed to European major for voyage from West Africa to Spain. TCE about USD 30,000 over 33 days.

21st June 2022: A vessel fixed to European major for a voyage from East Coast Mexico to Continent. TCE about USD 35,500.

6th June 2022: A vessel fixed to a major for a voyage from West Africa to Trieste. TCE about USD 24,000 over 39 days.

Source: Nordic American Tankers Limited