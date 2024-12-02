Nordic American Tankers Ltd: Prospects for our Suezmax tankers are good

The international profile of NAT is reflected in the fact that during the last five years our ships have loaded & discharged in 68 countries. Ninety day periods offer a short-term snapshot of a company. However, it is more constructive to view the longer-term picture. The direction of NAT is unquestionably upwards, and there is room for profitable growth.

1. During the third quarter 2024, we concluded time-charter (T/C) contracts with international and national oil companies. These contracts represent an aggregate net revenue of about $125 million. Our customers see that there is a scarcity of suezmax ships, which is one reason why they enter into long-term contracts with us.

2. During the last few years, the amount of sanctioned oil transported by the low quality “dark fleet” has grown. NAT does not participate in this trade. We do not transit the Suez canal or trade in the Red Sea. Measures that are expected to be implemented by the new US administration after January 20, 2025, could impact NAT positively, creating more transportation work.

3. For the ninety-two day period ending September 30, 2024, NAT produced a net profit of $8.7 million, which is an earnings per share of $0.04. This compares with a net profit of $7.5 million for the same quarter last year.

4. During the third quarter of 2024 the average NAT time charter equivalent for all our ships, in spot and on time charter, was $30,656 per day per ship. The daily operating costs per ship are about $9,000, leaving NAT with a solid margin.

5. Since its inception in 1995, NAT has been a dividend company, a path we shall continue to follow. We plan to increase our fleet with a couple of ships, which should positively impact dividend payments. The dividend for the third quarter is 4 cents ($0.04) per share. This is our 109th consecutive quarterly cash dividend declaration. The dividend is payable January 16, 2025, to shareholders on record as of December 17, 2024.

6. Through careful voyage planning and adjustment of speed of our vessels, we reduce emissions. It is a fact that each individual ship in the NAT fleet is of excellent technical condition, as demonstrated in the vetting performance, the score card undertaken by our customers.

Most of our business is with major oil and energy companies.

Source: Nordic American Tankers Ltd.