Nordic American Tankers Ltd Says Scrubbers Not a Solution, as More Bans Are Underway

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT or the “Company”) communicated its view on the new Sulphur requirements, effective from 2020 in our Press Release October 24, 2017 and in a NAT conference call held February 20, 2019. The Company is steadfast on its decision that scrubbers are not a solution for NAT based upon a conservative financial policy. NAT does not take on risk it does not have to.

An increased number of ports now prohibit or impose strict requirements on the use of scrubbers, which purify emissions from large ships. The scrubber cleans the exhaust from vessels for Sulphur and emit impure water into the sea, and that is what the ports now will put an end to. Therefore, we still do not see that this new requirement is an issue for NAT.

According to Reuters of yesterday, the Norwegian authorities may ban the use of scrubbers. It is indicated in the Reuters message that a worldwide ban may become in effect.

Source: Nordic American Tankers