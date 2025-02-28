Nordic American Tankers Ltd.: The direction is upwards. Dividend payments continue and are 6 cents this quarter

Ninety day periods offer a short-term snapshot of a company, but it is more instructive to look at the bigger, longer-term picture. The direction of NAT is unquestionably upwards as we create room for profitable growth. Whatever we do, dividends remain our primary objective.

As part of our plan to buy a few ships and sell a few ships, we have since the end of 2024 agreed to purchase one 2016-built suezmax tanker from a first class owner. The vessel will be delivered to NAT during the second quarter of this year. The price is in the mid/high 60’s. The new unit will provide additional earnings and dividend capacity to NAT. We expect the vessel to be financed with cash and lease financing.

As previously advised, we have sold one of our 2003-built suezmax tankers and the vessel was delivered to its new owners earlier this week. The proceeds from this sale ($23 mill) will also enhance our financial flexibility.

Highlights: