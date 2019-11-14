Nordic Ports Collaborate On SDG Challenges

Ten ports in the Nordic Region have agreed to collaborate on environmental challenges related to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of a sector focus on sustainable port management.

Participating ports include Copenhagen Malmö Port; Port of Helsingborg; Faxaports, Iceland; Port of Aarhus; Port of Helsinki; Port of Esbjerg; Port of Gothenburg; Port of Stockholm; Port of Torshavn; and Port of Oslo.

“Sustainable development is a considerable challenge – but also a development which holds great potential and opportunities,” said Barbara Scheel Agersnap, CEO at Copenhagen Malmö Port.

“Responsible business demands innovative ways of thinking and new ways of working. In order to accelerate solutions on sustainable matters, we need to create strong partnerships. This declaration signals a strong commitment among some of the largest ports in the Nordic Region to act collectively,” she added.

Best practise

The ports intend to share information and best practices related to subjects focused on but not limited to environmental issues, with a main focus on SDGs connected to energy use and alternative energy sources; pollution reduction technologies regarding emissions to air and water with a focus on both terminal operations and ships in port and sailing in their territorial waters; and biodiversity and prevention of invasive species.

Furthermore, the ports have committed to share knowledge and insights on innovative ways to improve the ecosystem that can support the intended development on sustainable solutions, e.g. by connecting science, industry and start-ups.

The declaration acknowledges that each port will prioritise each SDG differently, based on environmental, social and economic realities.

Source: Port Strategy