Nordic Pia Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nordic Shipholding A/S, has entered into a Sale and Purchase Memorandum of Agreement on 23 February 2021 to sell the Nordic Pia at a gross sale price of USD 7.08 million.

Nordic Pia is a 2006-built handysize product tanker, and the salesprice does not materially differ from the carrying value.

Source: Nordic Shipholding