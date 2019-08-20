Norfolk Dredging Completes Canaveral Harbor Works

The Canaveral Harbor maintenance dredging project wrapped up at the end of July, three months ahead of schedule, reports the Army Corps’ Jacksonville District.

During the project, Norfolk Dredging Company deployed two clamshell dredges to remove the sediment from the outer federal channel and the Trident Turning Basin.

According to USACE, over the course of the works the two dredges Atlantic and Virginian dredged a total of 650,000 cubic yards of sand.

Also, the project incorporated an active sonar mounted on Dredge Virginian for tracking manatees and other marine animals during dredging with successful results.

Source: Dredging Today