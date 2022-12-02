Norra Skeppningsgruppen becomes GAC’s second Swedish ship agency acquisition this year

GAC Group has acquired Finland-based ESL Shipping’s Swedish subsidiary Norra Skeppningsgruppen (NSG), marking the second Swedish ship agency purchase by GAC this year. The transfer of NSG to GAC Sweden was completed today 1 December.

Established in 2015 and a part of ESL Shipping since the autumn of 2019, NSG provides a range of ship agency services, as well as logistics and chartering services, to ship owners and operators in most ports in the southeast of Sweden. Its main office in Oxelösund, where GAC Sweden has had a presence since its acquisition of SwedAgency AB in August 2019, handles about 200 port calls a year, with a further 150 at other ports in the region, including Åhus, Luleå, Norrköping, Södertälje and Ystad. Under the deal, the staff of NSG will transfer to GAC Sweden.

We are pleased to welcome NSG to GAC Sweden,” says Johan Ehn, Managing Director of GAC Sweden. “This latest addition, following the acquisition of Hasting Ship Services AB in October, represents the latest step in our sustainable growth strategy, especially in the dry bulk sector. Together with our new colleagues, we will continue to strengthen our organisation, working even more closely with our customers in the region.”

Dedication and commitment

“ESL Shipping has been working with GAC in Finland for many years, and we are pleased that we have found a good and experienced owner for the NSG business,” says Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping. “The sale of NSG will enable ESL Shipping to focus on its core operations as the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic Sea region. I want to take this opportunity to thank all NSG employees for their dedication and commitment”.

GAC Sweden specialises in ship agency and freight forwarding services, with a particular focus on the energy sector and, increasingly in recent years, renewable energy.

The acquisition of NSG will further support GAC Sweden’s comprehensive range of ship agency, logistics and marine services for all kinds of vessels, from cruise liners and FPSOs to roll-on/roll-off vehicle carriers.

Source: GAC