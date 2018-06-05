Norsafe Signs New Contracts for Patrol Boats

NORSAFE is proud to announce that it has recently secured an order from Papastratos Tobacco Company S.A., an affiliate of Philip Morris International in Greece, for the construction of five high speed patrol boats, which will be donated to the Hellenic Coast Guard.

The donation of the boats, is part of the international project “PMI Impact”, created by Philip Morris International, whose aim is to support public and private bodies in the fight against smuggling and related crimes.

The five units will be manufactured in Greece and are expected to join the Hellenic Coast Guard fleet at the end of 2018 and this action highlights the importance of cooperation between the private and public sector in the combat against the smuggling of tobacco products, drugs, and weapons along with the overall protection of the Greek and European maritime borders.

The Norsafe range is world renowned for superb seaworthiness, maneuverability, durability and speed.

It consists of multi-purpose work boats, rescue and high-speed patrol boats, fast attack and offshore powerboats.

The company has also built various types of specialized boats such as, pilot boats, landing crafts and passenger / personnel transport boats.

Every model meets or exceeds the highest quality and safety standards, in accordance with the latest IMO & SOLAS directives, and are fully certified by the leading Governmental and Classification Authorities.

NORSAFE in Greece employs more than 100 professionals, dedicated in the design and construction of professional and military boats of all kinds.

It is a key partner of major international oil and maritime companies and aims to become an important supplier of the Hellenic Navy and Coastguard.

Today, NORSAFE Hellas is considered as one of the leading Greek manufacturers of commercial and military boats from composite materials, due to the experience that has been acquired over the years, and the advanced technological infrastructure of the Norsafe Group.

Source: Norsafe Group