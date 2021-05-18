Norsepower and NMS sign exclusive partnership to solve clean technology retrofit challenges

Newport Maritime Services (NMS) has partnered with Helsinki-based Norsepower, the leading global provider of auxiliary wind propulsion systems, as an exclusive wind technology supplier for its NMS platform. The current demands on the industry to cut its emission means that new and innovative solutions need to be accessible for the maritime market.

Ship operators and owners are also looking at smart technologies which will help them future proof their business, whilst also cutting time and cost. In the exclusive partnership with NMS, shipowners will now be able to access Norsepower’s Rotor Sail technology via the booking platform. Having this type of access will mean that ship owners and operators benefit from being able to access this technology whilst booking other services.

NMS’ Managing Director, Ege Akcasoy said about the recent partnership: “We are delighted to establish an exclusive partnership with Norsepower. NMS encourages all customers to consider this exciting solution within our broad set of turnkey services to lead decarbonization efforts in the industry through higher efficiency and improved cost management.”

Whilst, Tuomas Riski, CEO of Norsepower, said: “We are pleased that Norsepower has been chosen as Newport Shipping’s exclusive wind propulsion provider. Retrofitting vessels with clean technologies such as wind propulsion is becoming an increasingly attractive option to decarbonise operations in light of the incoming EEXI and CII ratings systems, as well as to demonstrate alignment with ESG principles. “To do this, shipowners and operators are having to make critical decisions now about how to adjust their fleets’ operations to meet these goals while ensuring the choices they make are commercially viable in the long term. This is why having easy access to trusted information is so important. Newport Shipping’s NMS portal will help to do this by increasing access to transparent and real-time information from credible partners. Not only will this enable better decision-making, it will improve the speed and efficiency of planning the retrofit process .”

Norsepower was founded in late 2012 with a mission to reduce the environmental impact of shipping by providing efficient, easy to use, and reliable auxiliary wind propulsion for ships through its Rotor Sail Solution technology. The concept of Rotor Sails was first devised by Finnish inventor and architect Sigurd Savonius in the 1920s, concurrently with German engineer Anton Flettner. Its vision is to set the standard in bringing sails back to ocean transportation, and empower shipping towards reaching the goal of zero carbon emissions.

Source: Newport Maritime Services (NMS)