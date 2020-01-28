North America incurs highest crude oil refinery maintenance globally in 2019, says GlobalData

North America had the highest crude oil refinery capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) globally in 2019, and the region had a refining capacity of 9.4 million barrels per day (mmbd) under both planned and unplanned maintenance in 2019, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company’s report, ‘Global Crude Oil Refinery Maintenance Review, 2019 – Asia Incurs Highest Planned Maintenance in the Year’, reveals that North America had 6.5 mmbd of refining capacity under planned maintenance and 5.7 mmbd of refining capacity under unplanned maintenance in the year.

Adithya Rekha, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “In North America, Port Arthur II, Baytown and Baton Rouge were the key refineries under both planned and unplanned maintenance in 2019. All three refineries are in the US, and have refining capacities of 635 thousand barrels per day (mbd), 561 mbd and 503 mbd, respectively.”

Rekha continued: “GlobalData identifies Asia as the second highest region, in terms of crude oil refinery capacity, with 8.4 mmbd under both planned and unplanned maintenance in 2019. The region had a refining capacity of 7.9 mmbd under planned maintenance and 1.3 mmbd under unplanned maintenance in 2019.”

The Jamnagar I refinery in India had the highest refinery capacity of 660 mbd under planned maintenance in 2019. The Mangalore refinery, also in India, had the highest refinery capacity of 301 mbd under unplanned maintenance in the year.

Rekha added: “Europe occupied the third position globally with 3.3 mmbd of refining capacity under planned and unplanned maintenance in 2019. Europe had 2.5 mmbd under planned maintenance and 1.1 mmbd under unplanned maintenance in 2019.”

The Rotterdam II refinery in the Netherlands had the highest capacity under planned maintenance with 377 mbd, while the Schwedt refinery in Germany had the highest capacity of 233 mbd under unplanned maintenance.

Source: GlobalData