North America to focus on hydrogen development as clean energy source

11/01/2023

The United States, Mexico and Canada will explore standards to develop hydrogen as a clean energy source, the three countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday following a meeting between their leaders in Mexico City earlier in the day.

The countries will also “act quickly” to implement clean energy solutions, increase production and adoption of zero-emission vehicles and transition to cleaner fuels, they said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

