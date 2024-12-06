North America’s volatile container shipping market braces for tariff- induced turbulence

North America has experienced the sharpest rise of 20% in average container prices over the last 90 days, driven by market volatility, U.S. elections uncertainty (and tariff woes), surge in Mexico-US trade, and logistical disruptions in Canada. Meanwhile, these container prices are on a downward trajectory in China.

The potential implementation of new tariffs under the Trump administration, including universal tariffs of up to 20% and higher rates on Chinese imports, could provoke retaliatory measures from key trade partners. These responses are expected to strain U.S. exports by increasing costs, reducing competitiveness, and further destabilizing global trade dynamics. This is expected to have a significant impact on the container shipping sector. “Tariffs make trade less efficient by adding costs, time, and complexity. For instance, instead of straightforward routes, businesses may rely on transshipments, rerouting through Mexico, or diversifying production and assembly sites. This inefficiency requires additional capacity, much like what we saw during Red Sea diversions. Consequently, we anticipate container prices and freight rates to stay elevated, supporting demand for containers and vessel capacity. However, retaliatory tariffs and inflationary pressures will likely harm U.S. exports more than imports, creating broader imbalances in trade dynamics,” explains Christian Roeloffs, cofounder and CEO of Container xChange.

Higher tariffs will further accelerate the ongoing process of trade risk diversification, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic when economies recognized the need to reduce dependency on single trade partners and build resilience against future disruptions. While this could create opportunities for new trade routes, it may also lead to a temporary mismatch in container supply and demand.

Volatility reflects in container trading prices in North America United States and Canada container prices deep-dive

Interestingly, the North America region recorded the largest increase in average container prices, with 40 ft HC cargo-worthy container prices rising by 20% over the past 90 days. This reflects that North America has been the most volatile market for container trading prices for 40 ft high cube containers, followed by East Africa and South East Asia in the last 90 days.

Long Beach experienced the biggest spike in average container prices from $2594 in October to $3400 in November 2024. This is a 31% increase in November which clearly represents tightened market for container trading in the US. One noteworthy development has been the average container prices in Canada. The average container price across Canada rose by 23.3% from May 2024 ($2085.67) to November 2024 ($2570.17). This indicates a rebound in container prices in the latter half of 2024, driven by increased demand and supply chain pressures. Prices saw the largest percentage increase of 26.8% between May 2024 ($1928.75) and November 2024 ($2446.25).

While we observe persistent price increases in the US and in Canada, China registered no change in average container prices from October to December for the container trading prices.

While Shanghai and Ningbo registered a 5% and 2% spike respectively in average container prices, Dalian, Shenzhen and Xiamen registered negative percentage changes in these prices.

Macro-scenarios influencing the container logistics market in 2025 “While structural challenges like stagflation and persistent geopolitical tensions weigh heavily on the outlook for 2025, there is potential for persistent holding up of container shipping price flare ups. Success will hinge on businesses staying agile, leveraging data, and preparing for both likely and unforeseen scenarios.” Roeloffs added. The trends chart below outlines the macro-scenarios influencing the container logistics market in 2025 and categorizes them by likelihood (likely/unlikely) and impact (positive/ negative) on container prices. The impact is primarily how the disruptions will affect container prices. It visualizes the duality of potential market forces:

1.Positive Factors (for container price hikes):

Likely: Improved interest rate scenarios (U.S./EU reductions).

Unlikely: Resolutions of conflicts (e.g., Russia-Ukraine) increasing trade demand.

2.Negative Factors (for container price hikes):

Likely: Overcapacity driving down freight rates and container prices.

Unlikely: Events like stagflation combining slow growth with high inflation.

Given the disruptions anticipated for 2025, we expect the following developments in the coming year 2025 which could have a significant impact on the container logistics industry:

1.Smaller and distributed trade patterns to rise (Intra-Asia Trade and Transshipment Hubs):

As geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions increase, and especially with Trump tariffs set to heighten further market volatility; newer, smaller, more localized trade routes will gain traction. Intra-Asia trade, for example, is expected to grow, with transshipment hubs emerging in regions like Southeast Asia and the Middle East. This decentralized model can offer more flexibility and resilience against disruptions in key shipping lanes.

2.Emergence of alternative trade routes (Example: China-Mexico-US which we are already witnessing growing):

The growing trade tensions between the U.S. and China are prompting the reshaping of trade routes. For instance, the China-Mexico-U.S. route has become more prominent as an alternative to traditional transpacific lanes. This shift offers traders diversified options and reduces reliance on a single trade path, especially as tariffs and sanctions impact costs and flow dynamics.

3.Increased operational costs:

The rising costs associated with fuel prices, regulatory compliance, and trade tariffs are pushing operational expenses higher. This is exacerbated by geopolitical issues, environmental regulations, and disruptions like labor strikes. These costs will directly affect

container traders, influencing shipping rates and operational planning.

4.Fleet expansion to continue:

To keep up with fluctuating demand and to adapt to environmental regulations, many shipping companies will continue expanding their fleets. There is a growing trend of investing in more efficient, environmentally friendly vessels to meet stricter emissions

standards while managing increasing trade volume.

5.Need for agility and visibility; call for greater preparedness:

As volatility increases, container traders will need to prioritize flexibility in their operations. This includes improving visibility across the supply chain and adopting technologies like real-time tracking and predictive analytics to mitigate risks and make faster, more informed decisions.

6. Shifts in volume and rates volatility:

Trade patterns will continue to evolve, with shifts in the volume of goods moving through certain regions due to factors like tariffs, labor disputes, and climate-related disruptions. As a result, freight rates will experience more volatility, requiring traders to adapt quickly to changing conditions.

Source: Container xchange