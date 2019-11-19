North Carolina Ports Goes Live with Navis General Cargo and Billing Modules

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced that North Carolina Ports (NC Ports) has gone live with N4 General Cargo and N4 Billing at its Port of Wilmington and Port of Morehead City locations. These go-lives are the first phase of a full N4 implementation effort announced earlier this year, which is part of a wider terminal enhancement project at NC Port’s facilities.

Strategically located on the east coast, the Port of Morehead City and the Port of Wilmington, connected to NC Ports Charlotte Inland Port, are situated within 700 miles of over 70% of the U.S. industrial base. With a combined ability to handle four million tons of general cargo throughput and growing, NC Ports needed a system that would help them operate more efficiently and would be able to scale with their business. As Navis currently offers a comprehensive general cargo solution and is accelerating its investments in this area, NC Ports knew Navis would be the right fit to achieve its business goals.

“This year we have hit several milestones including handling our largest capacity vessel to date at our Wilmington location,” said Bill Corcoran, Chief Information Officer, North Carolina Ports. “With Navis, we are excited to grow our volumes to support the economic growth in North Carolina and handle the increasing regional demands.”

There was a tight deadline for this project as NC Ports had to be off its legacy General Cargo system by the end of October. The NC Ports team started N4 training including Fundamentals, Billing, General Cargo and Advanced Admin Training in June, while configuration was occurring at the same time. With the dedication of both the NC Ports and Navis teams, the N4 General Cargo and Billing implementations were successfully completed in less than a month. Future plans for the Navis and NC Ports partnership include incorporating its container business into N4 and adding the BI module in 2020.

“North Carolina Ports has a proven successful track record and has continued to make investments in its operations to raise the bar on its ability to handle increasing volumes of cargo and with the dedication and commitment of their team, NC Ports has implemented a TOS that will enable them to grow in all areas of their business,” said Susan Gardner. VP & General Manager, Americas. “We are pleased that we can support them in many of their goals and are looking forward to incorporating more of their operations into the N4 system in the coming months.”

Source: Navis