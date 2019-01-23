North-east Scotland marine company awarded €140,000 antifouling contract

Marine Supplies (International) Ltd has been awarded a Sonihull antifouling contract by international ship builder Karstensens Skibsvaerft A/S in Denmark.

The full scope of the contract, worth €140,000, is for the supply of Soni8 and Sonihull Duo antifouling systems for protection of the box-cooler and raw sea water pipes on 12 new build Karstensens ships/vessels at its port/shipyard in Skagen, Denmark.

The Sonihull systems use digital electronics and ultrasonic transducer technology that produce pules of electronic energy that prevent build-up of muscles, barnacles, weeds and all other sea debris. These systems protect everything from hulls, sea chests/box coolers, strainers, sea cocks, raw sea water pipework, propeller shafts, stern drives and water jets.

Kent Damgaard Project- & Drawing Office Manager/Naval Architect at Karstensens, said, “Our experience working with Marine Supplies in the past has saved our company major downtime, due to the upkeep required on our vessels to keep mussels and barnacles off our boats, pipes and sea-chests.

“The supply of the systems will save on antifouling paint costs and upkeep on the sea chests/box coolers and raw sea water pipes. The longevity of the systems will also increase the amount of time spent at sea, in turn adding value to both the vessel and the company.”

Established in 1917, Karstensens has 225 employees and operates globally from their base in Skagen Denmark building the watertight body of ships and boats, while also working on the vessel as a whole to completion.

Marine Supplies (International) Ltd is an approved distributor of the Sonihull ultrasonic antifouling protection systems for all sea bound items.

Gavin Fisher, managing director at Marine Supplies (International) Ltd, said, “The supply of the Sonihull systems to the Karstensens vessel will create a capital expenditure saving of roughly 90%, due to there being no maintenance required after fitting the systems.

“Our previous work and systems supplied to other, similar vessels gave Karstensens the confidence that we would supply the products quickly and efficiently; allowing the vessels to return to sea quicker.”

Source: Marine Supplies (International Ltd.)