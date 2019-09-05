North Europe Port Tracker: Trump’s “Art of the Deal” Creates Uncertainty and Anxiety

The Trumpian economic strategy of singling out individual countries for trade wars and economic aggression embodied in financial and trade sanctions was never going to work and we can now see the results in the global economy. There is no longer any doubt or room for optimism that a recession can be avoided. The tit for tat tariffs between the U.S. and China and the threat of sanctions of friend and foe alike have led the global economy to a downturn domestically and reduced global trade.

We have been warning that the economic climate has not been favourable for some time. Germany and the UK have had negative growth in the most recent quarter, Italy is de facto in recession, France is slowing down, China is facing slowing growth and declining exports not only with the U.S. but with Europe and Southeast Asia as well. Singapore is facing negative growth. These signs can no longer be put aside and ignored.

In Germany the CEIfo Group of experts in Munich reported that Business Climate Index fell from 95.8 (corrected for seasonal changes) to 94.3 points in August. This is the lowest level since November 2012. The future continues to be pessimistic. It is widely expected that a second quarter of negative GDP will herald a technical recession. The only bright spot is an increase of exports to the UK ahead of a probable hard Brexit. In China industrial production growth is at the lowest rate since 2002 as the rounds of tariff increases are biting both protagonists. In the even of a recession there are precious few tools available. Interest rates are already rock bottom and investment is sluggish.

Keep an eye on the dollar, its strength is not due to the U.S. economy, rather it is the currency safe haven. We see the repercussions of this in declining growth rates in the container shipping markets. Peak seasons are not appearing, freight rates are declining despite a lot of capacity having been withdrawn for cleaner operations in anticipation of the 2020 ship pollution regulations. For North European imports we project the 2nd half of 2019 to barely hold on to positive growth and the 1st half of 2020 to be negative.

PORTS PERFORMANCE

Preliminary figures indicate that total container volumes across the six-port range decreased by 119,000 TEUs (or 3.0 per cent) in June compared to May with 3.83 million TEUs, which would equate to a 4.2 per cent year-on-year gain

For incoming volumes, preliminary June data indicates that every port except Zeebrugge experienced a decrease in volume from May, with all changes except Zeebrugge in the single-digit percentage range. In terms of year-on-year growth, Bremen/Bremerhaven was the only port anticipated to have posted a decrease, with all changes in the single-digit percentage range. The North Range is anticipated to have posted a 2.9 per cent slide from May and a 4.1 per cent gain yearon-year.

For outgoing volumes, preliminary June data indicates that every port except Zeebrugge experienced a decrease in volume from May, with all changes in the single-digit percentage range. In terms of year-on-year change, there was growth at four of the ports, with all changes in the single-digit percentage range except at Bremen/Bremerhaven and Antwerp. The North Range is anticipated to have posted a 3.2 per cent decrease from May and a 4.2 per cent gain year-on-year

Total imports to Europe decreased by 2.7 per cent in June, with a 0.1 per cent dip in North Europe (up 2.1 per cent year-on-year) and a 6.7per cent slide in the Mediterranean and Black Sea region (up 1.5 per cent year-on-year).

Total exports from Europe decreased by 6.1 per cent in June, with a 6.4 per cent slide in North Europe (down 1.1 per cent year-on-year) and a 5.6 per cent decrease in the Mediterranean-Black Sea region (down 0.5 per cent year-on-year).

For 2019, loaded incoming volumes across the North Range are projected to post a 1.8 per cent increase while loaded outgoing volumes are forecast to grow by 3.2 per cent.

For 2019, total imports to Europe are forecast to increase by 3.1 per cent, with a 2.6 per cent gain in North Europe and a 3.9 per cent increase in the MedBlack Sea region. Exports are projected to increase by 1.5 per cent across Europe, with a 2.0 per cent gain in North Europe and a 0.8 per cent gain in the Mediterranean-Black Sea region.

The North American edition of the Global Port Tracker reported a decrease of 55,000 TEUs in August, for a total of 2.06 million TEUs. The combined import volume at the monitored West Coast ports increased by 22,000 TEUs between May and June, which equates to a 2.0 per cent gain month-on-month but a 4.4 per cent slide year-on-year. The combined import volume at the monitored East Coast ports decreased by 8.4 per cent (or 75,000 TEUs) in June, for a 0.2 per cent yearon-year dip. The tracked ports are forecast to import a total of 24.85 million TEUs in 2019, which would be level with 2018.

Source: Hackett Associates