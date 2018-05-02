North European Ports: Container Volumes Retreat in February

Preliminary figures indicate that total container volumes across the six-port range decreased by 45,000 TEUs (or 1.3 per cent) in February compared to January with 3.45 million TEUs, which would equate to a 4.4 per cent year-on-year increase.

For incoming volumes, preliminary data indicates that every port except Hamburg and Bremen/Bremerhaven posted a decrease from the previous month, with double-digit percentage drops at Zeebrugge and Le Havre. In terms of yearon-year growth, every port except Hamburg is anticipated to have posted an increase, with the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge experiencing double-digit percentage gains. The North Range is anticipated to post a 1.2 per cent decrease from January and a 4.7 per cent increase year-on-year.

For outgoing volumes, preliminary data indicates that every port except Hamburg and Bremen/Bremerhaven posted a decrease from the previous month, with a double-digit percentage drop at Zeebrugge. In terms of year-on-year growth, every port except Hamburg is anticipated to have posted an increase, with the port of Antwerp recording a double-digit percentage gain. The North Range is anticipated to post a 1.3 per cent decrease from January and a 4.2 per cent gain year-on-year.

Total imports to Europe decreased by 10.1 per cent in February, with an 11.2 per cent drop in North Europe (up 14.6 per cent year-on-year) and an 8.5 per cent fall in the Mediterranean and Black Sea region (up 29.3 per cent year-on-year).

Total exports from Europe increased by 3.1 per cent in February, with a 2.8 per cent gain in North Europe (up 1.5 per cent year-on-year) and a 3.6 per cent increase in the Mediterranean-Black Sea region (up 3.6 per cent year-on-year).

For 2018, loaded incoming volumes across the North Range are projected to post a 4.4 per cent increase while loaded outgoing volumes are forecast to post a 3.1 per cent increase.

For 2018, total imports to Europe are forecast to increase by 7.3 per cent, with a 4.9 per cent gain anticipated in North Europe and an 11.2 per cent increase projected in the Med-Black Sea region. Exports are forecast to increase by 5.0 per cent across Europe, with a 3.1 per cent gain in North Europe and an 8.4 per cent gain in the Mediterranean-Black Sea region.

The North American edition of the Global Port Tracker reported a decrease of 85,000 TEUs in February. The combined import volume at the monitored West Coast ports decreased by 13,000 TEUs between January and February, which equates to a 1.2 per cent slide monthon-month and a 25.2 per cent surge year-on-year. The combined import volume at the monitored East Coast ports decreased by 8.2 per cent (or 67,000 TEUs) in February, for a 2.7 per cent year-on-year gain. The forecast for 2018 projects a 4.5 per cent increase over 2017 with 24.47 million TEUs.

Source: Hackett Associates