North P&I Club appoints directors to FD&D leadership team

North P&I Club are pleased to announce the appointments of Feirin McConville and Louise Ferrari as directors within its FD&D department, effective today, 1 February 2022.

Since joining North in 2012, Feirin has established herself as a leading FD&D expert in Asia and in Europe (with a particular focus on Norway). Feirin’s dedication to service and unrivalled knowledge of FD&D law and practice has earned her plaudits from all Members she works alongside and, more generally, from her colleagues at North and across the wider shipping industry. In her new position, Feirin will continue to consolidate and extend her role across the European and Americas team while supporting our Members in Asia.

Louise joined North in 2014, bringing with her considerable expertise from practising FD&D in top shipping law firms. Louise is a leading expert in the FD&D department, providing dedicated support to Members in Asia. Louise is also a leader in North’s learning and development activities, as well as managing our team of Legal Assistants. In her new role as director Louise will build on and expand her role in the Asia team, alongside delivering on North’s commitment to the continuing development of its people.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of two highly valued and talented members of North as directors within the FD&D department,” says Paul Jennings, Chief Executive, North. “Feirin and Louise have considerable experience in their field and will continue to provide expert guidance to our global membership – as well as supporting the general leadership and development of our world-leading team of dedicated FD&D specialists.”

Katherine Birchall, Global Director (FD&D) said, “Feirin and Louise are outstanding FD&D lawyers and deliver the highest levels of quality FD&D advice to our membership. Their appointments reflect the strength in depth of our FD&D team, which is generally recognised as the leading team of dedicated FD&D specialists worldwide, supporting our Members to trade with confidence in changing and uncertain times. I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate them both and wish them every success in their new roles.”

Source: North P&I Club