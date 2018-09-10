North P&I Club awarded with cyber essentials plus accreditation

North P&I Club has recently been awarded the UK government-backed Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation, which is awarded to companies who have successfully implemented systems to protect themselves against common cyber threats.

With constant technical innovation, new dangers are frequently coming to the surface, therefore the Cyber Essentials scheme is designed to improve the resilience of UK businesses to the most common cyber security threats. Cyber Essentials Plus is a more advanced level of assurance and includes an additional internal scan and on-site assessment. The scheme requires companies to implement five key controls: boundary firewalls and internet gateways, secure configuration, access control, malware protection and patch management.

James Holmes, North P&I Club’s Chief Information Officer, commented “The Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation reflects our ongoing commitment to cyber security, and provides our ship-owner members with peace of mind that we take the protection of IT and data facilities seriously.”

With regular reports of high-profile businesses falling victim to cybercrime, it’s the responsibility of every organisation to ensure they are adequately protected. James continued “North is actively promoting awareness and discussion of the importance of cyber security with both staff and our ship owner members – we are doing this through our messaging and cyber security loss prevention initiatives and insights, which have been rolled out both in the UK and overseas.”

Source: North P&I Club