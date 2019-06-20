North P&I Club Hosts Inaugural Americas Reception In New York

North P&I Club hosted their inaugural Americas reception in New York on Tuesday 18 June which was attended by shipowner members, brokers and representatives from North America.

The event was attended by North’s Chairman, Pratap Shirke and Board Directors, Don Kurz (Keystone Shipping Co.), Philip Shapiro (Liberty Maritime Corporation) and Peter Winkley (Algoma Central Corporation) with senior members of North’s Americas team.

North opened an office in New York in August 2018 to represent their interests in North America. Ian Duthie (Director – Americas) heads up the Club’s regional operations, representing North in developing relationships with brokers and shipowners across the region.

North’s Chairman, Pratap Shirke, commented, “I am delighted to be here to celebrate the opening of our office in New York and to formally welcome Ian Duthie to the team. The North American market is important to the Club, which has continued to grow steadily over the past four decades.”

Ian Duthie (Director – Americas), commented, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our members and their brokers for their support. North’s presence here will enable us to develop and enhance the service provided to our members in this significant region for the Club ”

Source: North P&I Club