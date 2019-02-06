North P&I Club Launches Can Test Training Pack

North P&I Club has launched its comprehensive new series of bite-sized training packs to help seafarers avoid the contributing factors to workplace casualties, as well as unplanned events that did not result in injury, illness, or damage – but had the potential to do so.

112 seafarers’ lives have been lost since 2007 as a result of suspected bulk cargo liquefaction, therefore the first in North’s series of bite-sized training packs focuses on the Can Test, the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargo Code’s complementary test for bulk cargoes. The Can Test provides ships’ crews with an indication of whether the cargo being loaded is potentially unsafe to carry.

Simon MacLeod, Deputy Director (Loss Prevention) at North P&I Club, commented, “This simple test has the potential to highlight issues long before they become fatal risks, but interpreting the results of the Can Test is not straightforward.”

MacLeod continued, “The training pack includes a short video, a delivery guide aimed at the person leading the training, and a workbook for those being trained. On completion the crew should know how to carry out the test, how to interpret the results, and what to do if they suspect a failed test. The training should take no more than 20-30 minutes to deliver.”

Source: North P&I Club