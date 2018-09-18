North P&I Club opens new Piraeus office

Leading global marine insurer North P&I Club has opened a new, larger office in Piraeus.

The move to the new office in Piraeus is fully in line with the Club’s long-term growth strategy, which is being promoted not only on a global but also on a national level.

Centrally located in Piraeus, the new office, which has over 560 square feet of office space, is designed to hold more than double the current number of staff and reflects the Club’s commitment to future growth in the region. The Club announced a raft of external lateral hires and internal promotions to their Greek team last month.

Designed to mirror the look and feel of North P&I’s global headquarters in Newcastle, the office features an open floor plan design, collaborative workspaces and a suite of meeting rooms. The new office demonstrates the Club’s ongoing commitment to the Greek market and Piraeus and will be available as a valuable resource for our local Membership. In addition, the expanded office space gives greater flexibility for our staff to meet the ever changing needs of our Members.

As the new office formally opens on the 17 September, two new additional members of staff will be joining the Piraeus team. Claims executives Lucie Ryan and Angelina Kofopoulou, will relocate from Newcastle to the new office in Piraeus to further enhance the services provided by the local team.

Regional Director Tony Allen commented “This is an exciting time to be part of North’s Greek team. I’m thrilled to see the new office open and our expanded team fully settled in their new home. North’s singular focus on delivering excellent member service has seen the range of services delivered locally from this team develop dramatically over the past few years. The new office will bring us much closer to our existing local members, helping us to continue developing and delivering service excellence.”

Source: North P&I Club