North P&I Club Partners with Global Maritime Forum

North P&I Club joins maritime industry leaders in their commitment to shaping the future of the industry by partnering with the Global Maritime Forum.

The Global Maritime Forum is a global platform for high-level leaders from the entire maritime spectrum aiming to effect positive long-term change for the industry and for society. The Forum brings together leaders from across the maritime industry together with stakeholders such as regulators, policy makers, NGOs, intergovernmental institutions and academia to create opportunities for collaboration and problem-solving to tackle important issues facing the industry.

North’s Chief Executive, Paul Jennings, commented, “One of North’s strategic objectives is to support the maritime industry in becoming more globally responsible and therefore this partnership is key to our corporate and social responsibility across our global markets. The Forum’s initiatives such as decarbonisation and safety are in keeping with the guidance and support we provide to our shipowner members.”

The Forum will also serve as a broader platform for collaboration between partners in order to address the global challenges that are particularly important to the maritime industry.

Michael Sosted, Managing Director of Global Maritime Forum, said, “Confidence is the foundation for global seaborne trade. North P&I Club is a leading marine mutual liability insurer. Their deep insight into the maritime industry will help us drive positive change to the benefit of business and society as a whole. ”

Source: North P&I Club