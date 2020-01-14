North P&I Club Partners with SureNav to Promote Safe Navigation

North P&I Club has today announced details of a new benefit for its Members to promote safe navigation and improve standard across the maritime industry. Through partnering with SureNav, an industry leader working with ship operators to identify gaps in bridge team performance and compliance, North’s Members will receive a 45% discount on their remote navigation audit package.

SureNav is dedicated to promoting safe navigation and to improving standards across shipping. They have been conducting remote navigation audits for some time and are pioneers in the field, working alongside OCIMF and other industry leading parties to pave the way for the use of this facility.

John Southam, Loss Prevention Executive at North said, “North P&I Club is committed to promoting safety on board vessels and we frequently analyse high-value admiralty claims that arise from collisions, groundings and other contact incidents. One of the most influential contributory factors to these incidents is a failure in bridge team management. Through our partnership with SureNav, Members will benefit from access to five navigation audits, all conducted by experienced Master Mariners.”

North’s Members will be able to use their voyage data recorder (VDR) alongside supporting evidence such as copies of the charts used, checklists, log entries and voyage plans as well as evaluate compliance with procedures in the vessel’s safety management system. A full report, complete with supporting video evidence where required will be available after each audit.

John concluded, “The five remote navigation audits can be used at any time on any vessel. SureNav has conducted audits for some of the largest shipping companies in the world, demonstrating the professionalism and excellent standard of their product.”

Source: North P&I Club