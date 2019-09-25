North P&I Club Strengthens Member Services with Next-Gen Digital Offering

North P&I Club today announces the launch of its new suite of digital resources to further enhance its global service offering and meet the evolving needs of its Members.

This commitment underpins North’s responsiveness to the persistently challenging market conditions its Members are facing. North’s investment includes:

• A new website delivering speedier and easier access to North’s extensive P&I, FD&D and Loss Prevention information resources.

• The introduction of GlobeView, an interactive 3D globe which transforms how information such as maritime threats and incidents or port and weather reports can be analysed and acted upon.

• New and improved Industry Expertise areas, which centralise key information on trending topics and persistent industry challenges to enhance Members’ ability to trade with confidence.

• A revamped Members’ area, MyNorth, that enables Members and brokers to personalise and tailor the content they wish to see.

• An innovative Correspondents’ tool, which creates a personalised, Member-specific book of correspondent contacts by region and country.

• Updated and improved Android and iOS apps, that feature translated content and access to every North employee and correspondent.

Paul Jennings, North P&I Club’s Chief Executive said, “The protection of our Members’ international interests enables them to trade with confidence, because they know that our support and expert guidance is only ever a phone call away or accessible at the click of a button. North’s capacity to invest in the highest levels of individual, tailored service wherever our Members are based, and to develop and deploy new digital tools to deliver the intelligence and insights they need, is testament to our commitment to service excellence.”

Global Service Built Around You

In addition to this enhanced digital offering, North has rearticulated its core brand in line with the evolving markets in which it operates. Titled, ‘Global service built around you’ and featuring the new North roundel, this updated look and feel is designed to encapsulate North’s confidence in its services, its modern, Member-centric approach, and the importance of global trade.

Rob McInally, North P&I Club’s Director of Marketing & Communications, said, “Brand confidence is all about knowing who we are and what we have to offer. The strength of North’s brand is clearly visible in the Club’s industry leading position with record entered tonnage of 200M GT for P&I and 150M GT for FD&D, underpinned by our S&P “A” rated financial strength and an outstanding service reputation. However, the challenges that our Members face are constantly evolving. By delivering a global service built around our Members’ needs, we enable them to trade with confidence.”

Source: North P&I Club