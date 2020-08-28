North P&I Strengthens FD&D Leadership Team in Greece

North P&I has strengthened its FD&D leadership team in Greece with the appointment of Antigone Yanniotis and Gillian Stanton to the roles of Deputy Director (FD&D) Greece, demonstrating North’s continuing dedication to providing the highest standards of FD&D service to its local members.

Taking effect from 1 September 2020, these appointments reinforce the Club’s commitment to the Greek membership and North’s Greek office, which is led by Directors Tony Allen and Gordon Robertson. The Greek membership will also continue to be supported by FD&D Directors from North’s Newcastle headquarters – in particular, Ben Roberts, Alexandra Davison and Katherine Birchall.

Joining North’s FD&D team in 2003, Yanniotis has played a critical role in building lasting relationships with Members in Greece. Qualifying originally as an Attorney in New York and New Jersey, where she worked for Lyons, Skoufalos, Proios and Flood, Antigone has since carved out a role as a ‘go-to’ legal advisor in the market.

Fellow Deputy Director, Gillian Stanton, who joined North’s FD&D team in 2009, trained at London city law firm Addleshaw Goddard where she practised as a commercial litigator, having qualified in 2003. Stanton has an in depth understanding of all forms of commercial dispute resolution, including mediation, arbitration and English High Court proceedings. She is also a member of North’s Sanctions Advice Team.

Combined, Stanton and Yanniotis have nearly 30-years of experience of supporting Greek members and will continue to work with the wider Greek office FD&D team comprising Dimitra Capas, Elisavet Papoutsi and Ruth Gallagher. Alexianna Kalafati, who is currently employed in North’s FD&D team in Newcastle, will also be transferring to the Greek office FD&D team in October.

“We continue to invest in the talent to deliver the highest standards of service to members in Greece, which represents over 20% of North’s owned and chartered fleet and would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Gillian and Antigone and wish them every success in their new roles.” says Tony Allen, North Director – Greece.

Katherine Birchall, Global Director (FD&D) said, “Gillian and Antigone’s appointments reflect the strength in depth of the team serving our Greek membership and our long-term commitment to the Greek market. With a team of 48 specialist FD&D lawyers based in Newcastle, Greece and Singapore, we continue to focus on delivering fast, high quality legal advice and assistance in all FD&D related matters worldwide.”

Source: North P&I Club