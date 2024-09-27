North Sea benchmark oil supply to hold steady in November

Supply of the five North Sea crude oil grades underpinning the dated Brent benchmark will average about 606,000 barrels per day in November, compared with 610,000 bpd in October, loading programmes showed.

Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll are the five North Sea grades underpinning the dated Brent benchmark. U.S. WTI Midland crude, which is also part of the benchmark, does not have a loading programme.

Details are as follows (figures are rounded):

