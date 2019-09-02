North Sea benchmark oil supply to rise in October

Supply of the five North Sea crude grades underpinning the dated Brent benchmark will average 984,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, up from 900,000 bpd in September, loading programmes show.

* Brent is based on the Brent, Ekofisk, Oseberg, Forties and Troll crude streams.

* The first loading programme for the giant Equinor-operated Johan Sverdrup oilfield in Norway lists 11 cargoes in October, a trading source said.

* This implies that loadings from Johan Sverdrup, the largest North Sea discovery in more than three decades, will average around 226,000 barrels per day in October.

* Details of October loadings are:

OCTOBER SEPTEMBER

GRADE BPD MLN BPD MLN

BARRELS BARRELS

Forties 310,000 9.61 300,000 9.00

Ekofisk 271,000 8.401 260,000 7.80

Troll 210,000 6.51 180,000 5.40

Oseberg 77,000 2.387 100,000 3.00

Brent 116,000 3.6 60,000 1.80

TOTAL 984,000 900,000 27.00

