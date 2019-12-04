North Sea Buzzard’s share of Forties crude steady at 28%: Ineos

The Buzzard oil field contributed 28% to North Sea Forties Blend crude in the week to Sunday, Forties pipeline operator Ineos said Wednesday, steady from the previous week.

Based on the content of the sour Buzzard stream, the sulfur content of Forties Blend remained consistent at 0.62%-0.68%.

The grade’s gravity likewise remained flat at 39.6-40.3 API, according to a conversion table on Ineos’s website.

Forties Blend unstabilized crude output was expected to average 407,500 b/d in December, 410,800 b/d in January, 406,200 b/d in February and 395,600 b/d in March, according to Ineos.

Buzzard’s share of Forties output was expected to be 28.5% in December, 29.1% in January, 29.3% in February and29.8% in March, according to a table on Ineos’s website.

Source: Platts