North Sea Container Line Selects Globe Tracker for Smart Reefer Container Monitoring

North Sea Container Line, Northern Europe’s largest integrated shipping and logistics company has selected Globe Tracker, a leader in IoT (Internet of Things) tracking and monitoring solutions for logistics assets to install tracking and monitoring solutions for their reefer containers.

The solution includes the latest in IoT technology that enables tracking of position, temperature, shock, reefer controller parameters and alarms to increase visibility and temperature compliance for North Sea Container (NCL) and their fresh salmon customers across the supply chain.

“Globe Tracker gives NCL the opportunity to offer our customers full transparency and extra security of their high valued goods. Also, showing the market that sea transport is as reliable as any other logistical solution,” says Bente Hetland, CEO NCL.

“We are extremely pleased to have been selected by North Sea Container Line for their container visibility and security needs. Our ability to combine all the various logistics assets on one easy to use platform provides a highly intuitive logistics visibility platform,” notes Richard Jacobsen, Vice President Sales EMEA at Globe Tracker.

North Sea Container Line has already begun the installation of the IoT devices, visibility and security services to their customers is already underway.

North Sea Container Line or NCL in short is an integrated container logistics company with a large and well-connected network in Europe and Norway. They have been in business since 1994 offering logistics from the Norwegian coast to the Serving 25+ ports from Europe to Norway, as well as customized visits to industry harbors and ports-on-demand.

Source: Globe Tracker ApS