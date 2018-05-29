North Sea Crude-Forties drops, July programmes due

Recent News

  

North Sea Forties and Brent crude differentials dropped on Tuesday in response to lower offers, reflecting expectations of more ample supplies.

JULY PROGRAMMES
* Loading programmes for two of the five benchmark grades, Oseberg and Troll, were issued on Tuesday.

Traders expect the Forties programme to be released on Wednesday.

PLATTS WINDOW
* Forties: Statoil offered a cargo loading on June 13-15 at dated Brent minus 5 cents, down sharply from Friday’s assessment.

Brent: Mercuria offered a cargo loading on June 18-20 at dated Brent plus 35 cents, down 25 cents from Friday’s offer.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by David Evans)

